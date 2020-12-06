Boxer Claressa Shields Says 'I Will Beat the S--t out Of' Jake Paul

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Claressa Shields, the top women's pound-for-pound boxer, doesn't think Jake Paul would stand a chance if the two went toe-to-toe in a boxing ring.

Shields (5'10", 165 lbs) told TMZ Sports she would "beat the s--t" out of the YouTube star if he ever called her out for a fight.

"Jake Paul is making his money, he's doing his thing, but stay away from us real fighters," Shields said. "And anybody out there that say, 'Oh, Jake Paul will destroy her because she's a woman' ... I'm the greatest woman! So, no, Jake Paul won't do nothing with me, and if he think he can, he can come see me."

Paul (6'1", 189 lbs) is 2-0 in his professional boxing career, having knocked out both YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson. After his win over Robinson last month, Paul seemed to indicate he plans on taking fighting seriously moving forward, calling out mixed martial artists like Ben Askren and Dillon Danis for fights and saying he wants to eventually get in the ring with Conor McGregor.

Shields, 25, feels like people wouldn't give her a fair shake in a potential fight against Paul, 23, because he's a man.

"I've been boxing for 14 years, two Olympics, but they would still give Jake Paul the nod because he's a man. And it's like, 'You guys don't know nothing,'" Shields said.

The history of sanctioned fights between a man and a woman is extremely limited. In 1999, Margaret MacGregor defeated Loi Chow in what is believed to be the first man vs. woman sanctioned boxing match.

It doesn't appear particularly likely that Paul and Shields will fight despite her professional background, given the limited history of allowances for crossgender matches and the potential for poor optics.