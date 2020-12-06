Trevor Lawrence Shows Scouts Another Skill in Clemson's Win vs. Va Tech

0 of 3

Matt Gentry/Associated Press

The Clemson Tigers officially secured their place in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night.

The third-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings benefited from another solid outing out of Trevor Lawrence, who used his legs to beat the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Lawrence was responsible for three scores, two on the ground and one through the air, to lead the Tigers to a 45-10 victory at Lane Stadium.

The junior quarterback only threw for 195 yards and only one of his wide receivers had more than three receptions.

While Clemson needs a bit more production from its offensive playmakers, its defensive stars proved for the second straight week that they are ready for the December 19 rematch with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.