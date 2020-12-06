NBA Rumors: Latest on James Harden, Buddy Hield Trade Buzz and More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Now that the Houston Rockets have dealt Westbrook, there's a chance that a James Harden trade will follow. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix noted at the beginning of the offseason that Houston was unlikely to move Harden unless it first had a deal lined up with Westbrook.

Half of the equation has played out, though this doesn't necessarily mean that Harden is firmly on the trading block. In fact, the decision to send Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Wall may have been done to try appeasing Harden.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden preferred to play with Wall over Westbrook.

"He had a preference of John Wall over Westbrook, although in the last couple seasons, Harden has moved teammates in and out," Wojnarowski said on Get Up.

Per Wojnarowski, the Rockets plan to start the season with Harden and Wall at the center of their lineup. This doesn't mean that Harden couldn't still be moved before the trade deadline, but there's no scenario in which Houston sells low on him.

"The Rockets have made it clear that they'd require a king's ransom—starting with a young franchise cornerstone and a massive picks package, per sources—in any potential deal for Harden," ESPN's Tim MacMahon wrote.

Expect Harden to remain with the Rockets, at least through the start of the regular season.