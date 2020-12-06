Alabama's DeVonta Smith on Heisman Trophy Hype: 'I'm Here to Win a Championship'

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith bullied his way into the Heisman conversation on Saturday night with an epic 231-yard, three-touchdown performance against rival LSU.

Yet the sport's highest personal achievement isn't Smith's focus at this point—winning a title is.

"I'm here to win a championship," Smith told reporters after Alabama defeated the Tigers, 55-17. "If I'm in the Heisman race, I'm in it. I'm not too much really focused on it. But I'm ultimately here just to win a championship. That's the reason why I came back."

It's looking increasingly likely that Smith could do both.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists No. 1 Alabama at even money (bet $100 to win $100) to win the College Football Playoff, while Smith has the sixth-best odds to win the Heisman at +5000. Those odds could very well shift in Smith's favor by Sunday.

Especially after he torched LSU like few players ever have.

Two of the Louisiana native's touchdowns came on passes longer than 60 yards with his second one sending LSU head coach Ed Orgeron into a rage on the sidelines.

The third touchdown Smith scored was arguably his most impressive.

With the Tide 20 yards out, Smith brushed past cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. in the end zone and hauled in a one-handed grab that looked eerily similar to Odell Beckham Jr's famous catch against the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

The performance earned equally exceptional praise from head coach Nick Saban afterward.

"He's probably done as much for our team this year as any player we've ever had," Saban told reporters.

Alabama has one regular-season game remaining with a trip to Arkansas next week. If Smith is able to match his output from the LSU game, the Tide will be one step closer to the College Football Playoff and Smith will give the Heisman voters as strong a resume for a wideout as they've seen in recent years.

