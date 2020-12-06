Shawn Porter Wants Terence Crawford Fight: 'Everybody's Got to Come Through Me'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Former WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter has his sights set on a fight with undefeated WBO champion Terence Crawford.

"Everybody's got to come through me," Porter said, via The Athletic's Lance Pugmire.

Pugmire noted that Porter cited himself as being the WBO mandatory contender for the welterweight title.

Following his unanimous-decision win over Sebastian Formella on Aug. 22, Porter said he expected to become the mandatory title contender for Crawford.

"I'm looking forward to a championship fight after [defeating Formella]," Porter told Keith Idec of BoxingScene.com. "As we all know, Formella was not in my plans. But I did what I had to do to do what I wanna do. What I want is to fight for a world title. As far as I know, there should be two titles on the line [in my next fight]."

The WBO made it official when Porter was ranked the No. 1 contender in its most recent welterweight standings. Crawford has held the 147-pound championship since beating Jeff Horn in June 2018.

Crawford recently returned to the ring on Nov. 14, exactly 11 months from the date of his TKO win over Egidijus Kavaliauskas. He retained the WBO welterweight crown with a fourth-round TKO of Kell Brook.

Porter lost the WBC welterweight title to Errol Spence Jr. in September 2019.