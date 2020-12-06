    Alabama's DeVonta Smith Predicted Big Game vs. LSU in Jerry Jeudy Conversation

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 6, 2020

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs for a big gain against LSU defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

    Crimson Tide fans can go ahead and thank former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy for helping spark DeVonta Smith's epic performance on Saturday against LSU.

    As Smith went off for 231 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-17 victory over the rival Tigers, Jeudy tweeted a screenshot of a conversation he had with Smith before the game in which he told the wideout to "get real disrespectful" after LSU beat the Tide last season.

    Smith obliged with a Heisman Trophy-worthy outburst.

    The three scores, and 219 of Smith's total yards, came in the first half with his third and final touchdown vaulting itself to the top of the wideout's highlight reel.

    The one-handed grab came over LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., one of the best defenders in the Tigers' program.

    Smith might not have topped 300 yards, but he did everything else Jeudy asked for.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Alabama defense busted twice, adjusted, then broke LSU

      Alabama defense busted twice, adjusted, then broke LSU
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Alabama defense busted twice, adjusted, then broke LSU

      al
      via al

      Did DeVonta Smith enter the Heisman race following performance against LSU?

      Did DeVonta Smith enter the Heisman race following performance against LSU?
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Did DeVonta Smith enter the Heisman race following performance against LSU?

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      DeVonta Smith snares one-handed touchdown, attention for Heisman

      DeVonta Smith snares one-handed touchdown, attention for Heisman
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      DeVonta Smith snares one-handed touchdown, attention for Heisman

      al
      via al

      What Nick Saban said after Alabama pounded LSU, 55-17

      What Nick Saban said after Alabama pounded LSU, 55-17
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      What Nick Saban said after Alabama pounded LSU, 55-17

      al
      via al