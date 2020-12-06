Alabama's DeVonta Smith Predicted Big Game vs. LSU in Jerry Jeudy Conversation

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Crimson Tide fans can go ahead and thank former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy for helping spark DeVonta Smith's epic performance on Saturday against LSU.

As Smith went off for 231 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-17 victory over the rival Tigers, Jeudy tweeted a screenshot of a conversation he had with Smith before the game in which he told the wideout to "get real disrespectful" after LSU beat the Tide last season.

Smith obliged with a Heisman Trophy-worthy outburst.

The three scores, and 219 of Smith's total yards, came in the first half with his third and final touchdown vaulting itself to the top of the wideout's highlight reel.

The one-handed grab came over LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., one of the best defenders in the Tigers' program.

Smith might not have topped 300 yards, but he did everything else Jeudy asked for.