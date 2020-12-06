Justin Fields Shines for Ohio State Despite Offensive Line Absences

Justin Fields Shines for Ohio State Despite Offensive Line AbsencesDecember 6, 2020
The Ohio State Buckeyes did not look like a team that was undermanned on the offensive line on Saturday.
The fourth-ranked team in the nation was without three offensive linemen against the Michigan State Spartans, but Justin Fields, Trey Sermon and Co. still put up 52 points and 521 total yards in Ohio State's fifth win of the season.
Whichever mistakes were made by the new offensive starters were covered up by Fields, who was responsible for two touchdowns through the air and on the ground.
Sermon produced one of the other two rushing scores on a day in which he produced his highest rushing-yard total in an Ohio State uniform.
While Ohio State's offense rightfully grabbed most of the spotlight, its defense shined as well against a team that has two upset victories on its resume.
Fields Starred Without over Half of His Starting Offensive Linemen
Ohio State was without 17 scholarship players on Saturday. Offensive linemen Thayer Munford, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Josh Myers were part of that group, per The Athletic's Bill Landis.
Fields had to deal with some shaky snaps from new center Harry Miller, but he weathered the storm well and led Ohio State to six scoring drives.
The quarterback started his day by engineering a 12-play, 83-yard drive in four minutes and 37 seconds. That series finished with a two-yard touchdown scamper by Fields.
Ohio State scored touchdowns on three of its first four drives and the other series was ended by a 52-yard punt out of Drue Chrisman.
Fields was effective in both aspects of the offense, as he threw for an average of 8.3 yards per completion and two scores. He was one of two Buckeyes to eclipse the century mark on the ground. Fields finished eight yards behind Sermon's team lead.
Saturday marked the first time this season in which Fields ran for over 100 yards and scored multiple times through the air and ground.
If he becomes more active with his feet with his starting offensive line back, Ohio State could have a more dynamic offense entering the Big Ten Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff.
Trey Sermon Turned in Most Productive Game for Ohio State
In the four games prior to Saturday, Sermon took a back seat to Fields and Master Teague III in the rushing attack.
In the 52-12 win, the grad transfer from Oklahoma carved up the Spartans defense for 112 yards and a score on 10 receptions.
Sermon received between nine and 13 carries in his first four appearances for the Buckeyes, but he did not reach the 70-yard mark, or find the end zone, in any of those games.
The 100-yard performance was Sermon's first since November 10, 2018, when he wracked up 124 yards in "Bedlam" against Oklahoma State.
If Saturday's performance generates more confidence for Sermon, Ohio State could have a three-pronged monster in him, Teague and Fields to work on the ground.
That approach could torch the Michigan Wolverines in a week's time and give it an advantage against the stingy Northwestern Wildcats defense in the Big Ten Championship Game.
If the Buckeyes are successful by throwing different looks at Northwestern and the other defenses they could face in the playoff, they will have a better shot to reach the National Championship.
Haskell Garrett Continued Impressive Season with Defensive TD
Haskell Garrett displayed some terrific athleticism on his interception touchdown.
The defensive lineman deflected a pass and then leaped up to secure the ball for six points. It was the headlining play of Ohio State's strong defensive performance.
Garrett does not have the eye-popping stats, like other players may have, but he has made an impact all season on the interior.
The Ohio State defense held Michigan State to 261 total yards, and it limited the Spartans to 2.9 yards per carry.
If the senior lineman and his teammates continue to wreak havoc, Ohio State could have a shot at containing the nation's best offenses.
To play with Alabama, Clemson or Notre Dame, Ohio State must be able to stop the run to give Fields and the offense an opportunity to create separation on the scoreboard.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.