Justin Fields Shines for Ohio State Despite Offensive Line Absences

Al Goldis/Associated Press

The Ohio State Buckeyes did not look like a team that was undermanned on the offensive line on Saturday.

The fourth-ranked team in the nation was without three offensive linemen against the Michigan State Spartans, but Justin Fields, Trey Sermon and Co. still put up 52 points and 521 total yards in Ohio State's fifth win of the season.

Whichever mistakes were made by the new offensive starters were covered up by Fields, who was responsible for two touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

Sermon produced one of the other two rushing scores on a day in which he produced his highest rushing-yard total in an Ohio State uniform.

While Ohio State's offense rightfully grabbed most of the spotlight, its defense shined as well against a team that has two upset victories on its resume.