49ers' Trent Williams: COVID-19 Diagnosis 'Toughest Thing I Ever Had to Do'

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams said dealing with a COVID-19 diagnosis is one of the most challenging things he's encountered.

"It was the toughest thing I ever had to do in my career," Williams told reporters Saturday. "Not only did I have, what, 14 days of literally nothing [to do], but I spent that time battling COVID. It wasn't just sitting on the couch and having iced lemonade and just enjoying the newspaper. It was stressful times because you just never know how that's gonna affect you. Nobody knows until it actually runs its course."

The 32-year-old cancer survivor is considered high-risk for the virus.

A former Washington star, Williams missed the entire 2019 season after having a growth surgically removed from his head. He was traded to the 49ers in April.

Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19 after the 49ers' Nov. 15 game against the New Orleans Saints, though he was able to return last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. It was a surprise for the seven-time Pro Bowler, who credited his teammates and coaches with helping him manage the illness.

Williams said:

"Just coming off of the year I had in '19 where things didn't really go my way, I was kind of expecting this COVID deal to take the same turn. But luckily, I'm blessed, I got through it with little to no effect from it now.

"I'm just thankful because I know there's a lot of people out there who battled this virus and it didn't end so well for them. I never want to overlook that, but the last couple years have been pretty challenging. But I'm standing here, so I'm blessed."

Williams, who is asthmatic, said he experienced respiratory symptoms. That had him concerned for his playing status, but he was able to rejoin his teammates without missing a game.

Overall, he said he felt the effects of the virus for around a week.