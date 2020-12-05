    49ers' Trent Williams: COVID-19 Diagnosis 'Toughest Thing I Ever Had to Do'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 6, 2020

    This is a 2020 photo of Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams said dealing with a COVID-19 diagnosis is one of the most challenging things he's encountered.

    "It was the toughest thing I ever had to do in my career," Williams told reporters Saturday. "Not only did I have, what, 14 days of literally nothing [to do], but I spent that time battling COVID. It wasn't just sitting on the couch and having iced lemonade and just enjoying the newspaper. It was stressful times because you just never know how that's gonna affect you. Nobody knows until it actually runs its course."

    The 32-year-old cancer survivor is considered high-risk for the virus.

    A former Washington star, Williams missed the entire 2019 season after having a growth surgically removed from his head. He was traded to the 49ers in April.

    Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19 after the 49ers' Nov. 15 game against the New Orleans Saints, though he was able to return last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. It was a surprise for the seven-time Pro Bowler, who credited his teammates and coaches with helping him manage the illness.

    Williams said:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "Just coming off of the year I had in '19 where things didn't really go my way, I was kind of expecting this COVID deal to take the same turn. But luckily, I'm blessed, I got through it with little to no effect from it now.

    "I'm just thankful because I know there's a lot of people out there who battled this virus and it didn't end so well for them. I never want to overlook that, but the last couple years have been pretty challenging. But I'm standing here, so I'm blessed."

    Williams, who is asthmatic, said he experienced respiratory symptoms. That had him concerned for his playing status, but he was able to rejoin his teammates without missing a game.

    Overall, he said he felt the effects of the virus for around a week.

    Related

      BAL Issues COVID-19 Statement

      Ravens president says team had four unique strains: 'This virus is serious. Very serious. Please take care of yourselves'

      BAL Issues COVID-19 Statement
      NFL logo
      NFL

      BAL Issues COVID-19 Statement

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Worst Late-Season NFL Collapses Since 2000 📉

      Ranking the teams who started 5-2 but couldn't make the playoffs

      Worst Late-Season NFL Collapses Since 2000 📉
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Worst Late-Season NFL Collapses Since 2000 📉

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Eagles Shouldn't Have Buyer's Remorse for Wentz Extension

      Philly should do more to aid their struggling franchise quarterback instead of blame him

      Eagles Shouldn't Have Buyer's Remorse for Wentz Extension
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Eagles Shouldn't Have Buyer's Remorse for Wentz Extension

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Saleh Says Head Coaching Rumors a 'Non-Issue'

      Saleh Says Head Coaching Rumors a 'Non-Issue'
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Saleh Says Head Coaching Rumors a 'Non-Issue'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report