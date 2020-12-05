Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Be Active for Dolphins vs. Bengals After Thumb Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are expecting to have Tua Tagovailoa available for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins' decision not to activate Reid Sinnett from the practice squad on Saturday indicates that Tagovailoa will be in uniform after missing one game with a thumb injury.

Tagovailoa suffered the injury during Miami's practice on Nov. 25 when his hand hit a teammate's helmet. He wound up sitting out last week's 20-3 win over the New York Jets.

The Dolphins have officially listed Tagovailoa as questionable for Sunday after he was a limited participant in practice this week.

Head coach Brian Flores told reporters on Thursday they "will make a decision" on Sunday as to whether Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick will start against the Bengals.

Fitzpatrick began this season as Miami's quarterback for the first six games, leading the team to a 3-3 record. He replaced Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 11 and started last week against the Jets.

Tagovailoa has gone 3-1 in four starts during his rookie season. The 22-year-old has thrown for 602 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions in five appearances.

The Dolphins enter Week 13 as the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs with a 7-4 record. They trail the Buffalo Bills by one game in the AFC East race.