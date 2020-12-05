Kings' Buddy Hield 'Never Had a Problem with Nobody' Despite Trade Rumors

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Amid rumors of discord last season and trade speculation during the offseason, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield set the record straight.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Hield said he "never had a problem with nobody" despite the rumors.

"I have no regrets," he explained. "There's nothing to be worked on. I never had a problem with nobody. Everything that was being heard, it wasn't put out by me. I love everybody here in this franchise, this organization, so I don't regret nothing I said. I'm going to keep it 100."

On February 12, The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jason Jones reported that Hield grew "irritated" when head coach Luke Walton moved him to a bench role and "might request a trade" if his minutes didn't increase.

Hield averaged 22.9 minutes in 18 games after the report came out, down from the 33.4 he averaged in the first 54 games.

Last month, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported the trade market for Hield was considered "mixed at best."

One top official from a competing team told Anderson that Hield was "untradeable with his four-year, $86 million contract, which includes likely incentives that would push it to $94 million."

Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Kings have been asking teams for future draft compensation in exchange for Hield. The 27-year-old's four-year extension kicks in this season, with the 2020-21 campaign carrying the largest base salary ($24,431,818) on the deal.

Hield will earn less than $20 million in the following two seasons before his salary jumps to $20,522,728 for the 2023-24 campaign. The Oklahoma alum averaged 19.2 points per game on 39.4 percent three-point shooting in 72 games last year.