No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor Agree to Cancel Game Because of COVID-19 Issues

No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor Agree to Cancel Game Because of COVID-19 IssuesDecember 5, 2020
Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Gonzaga and Baylor canceled Saturday's game because of positive COVID-19 tests.
The programs said in a joint statement they had agreed to scrap the highly anticipated contest pitting the top two teams in the country against one another. One member of the Gonzaga team and a Zags staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
No. 4 Wisconsin Falls 😮
Marquette dealt the Badgers their first L of the season 67-65 after this missed free throw put back as time expired