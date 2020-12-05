No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor Agree to Cancel Game Because of COVID-19 Issues

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Gonzaga and Baylor canceled Saturday's game because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The programs said in a joint statement they had agreed to scrap the highly anticipated contest pitting the top two teams in the country against one another. One member of the Gonzaga team and a Zags staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

