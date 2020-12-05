    No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor Agree to Cancel Game Because of COVID-19 Issues

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2020

    Gonzaga coach Mark Few talks with the team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Gonzaga and Baylor canceled Saturday's game because of positive COVID-19 tests.

    The programs said in a joint statement they had agreed to scrap the highly anticipated contest pitting the top two teams in the country against one another. One member of the Gonzaga team and a Zags staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

