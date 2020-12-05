    Cristie Kerr Hospitalized Briefly After Suffering Injuries in Golf Cart Accident

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2020

    Cristie Kerr watches her tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Marathon Classic LPGA golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    A golf cart accident is the cause of Cristie Kerr's withdrawal from the Volunteers of America Classic, according to Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols.

    Kerr went one over in the first round before the LPGA announced Friday she wouldn't be competing any further. Her husband, Erik Stevens, said she and her caddie were involved in an accident that required hospitalization for "multiple serious injuries."

    Kerr and Matt Gelczis were discharged late Friday afternoon.

    The U.S. Women's Open tees off Dec. 10 at Champions Golf Club in Houston. Kerr was the 2007 champion, holding off Angela Park and Lorena Ochoa.

    Because of the injuries she suffered in the accident, the 43-year-old's availability for the major tournament is uncertain. Golf Digest's Ryan Herrington noted she has made 22 straight appearances in the Women's Open and that entering the 2020 field would give her the longest active streak, with Karrie Webb (who had 24) not competing.  

