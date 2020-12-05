    Former Raiders, Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict Arrested on Battery Charge in Nevada

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2020

    FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Minneapolis. Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. NFL Vice President of football operations Jon Runyan announced the suspension Monday. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    NFL free-agent linebacker Vontaze Burfict was arrested early Saturday morning in Nevada on a misdemeanor battery charge.

    According to Clark County Detention Center records (h/t ESPN), Burfict was being held on $1,000 bond and has a hearing scheduled for Monday.

    Burfict spent eight seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and then-Oakland Raiders, but no team signed him during the offseason.

    The 30-year-old veteran was a productive player for much of his career and even earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2013, but he is perhaps best known for the multiple times he was suspended for illegal hits over the years.

    Last season while with the Raiders, the NFL suspended him in Week 4 for the remainder of the campaign after a vicious hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. The harsh punishment was a result of Burfict's lengthy history of similar hits.

    For his career, Burfict has appeared in 79 regular-season games, making 77 starts. In those games, he recorded 622 tackles, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.

    Burfict reached the 100-tackle mark in a season three times, including 2013 when he led the league with 171 in just his second NFL season.

    From 2014 to 2019, Burfict never appeared in more than 11 games in a single season because of a combination of suspensions and injuries.

