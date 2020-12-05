    Rams' Jalen Ramsey 'Felt Bad' for Deshaun Watson After DeAndre Hopkins Trade

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2020

    Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a reception over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said Friday he "felt bad" for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after the team traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals during the offseason.

    Ramsey, a friend of Watson, explained the trade also forced him to mentally prepare for consistent matchups with Hopkins once again. They were budding rivals before the standout corner was traded to L.A. from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, and now the rivalry resumes in the NFC West.

    "And I was just, mentally I had to get my mind right again, you know what I mean?" Ramsey told reporters. "Those battles are always fun, to be honest with you, whether I felt like I won or lost the matchup."

                     

