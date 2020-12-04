    No. 4 Wisconsin Upset by Marquette on Justin Lewis' Buzzer-Beating Tip-In

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 5, 2020
    The Marquette University basketball court logo with the Big East logo behind it during a time out against Savannah State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012, in Milwaukee. The seven Big East schools, including Marquette, that don't play FBS football have decided to leave the conference and pursue a new basketball framework. The other schools are: Georgetown, St. John's, Villanova, DePaul, Seton Hall and Providence. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)
    Tom Lynn/Associated Press

    The Wisconsin Badgers became the third Top Five team to lose this season thanks to Justin Lewis' buzzer-beater that gave Marquette a 67-65 victory on Friday at Fiserv Forum. 

    With the score tied at 65 with 0.9 seconds remaining, Lewis tipped in D.J. Carlton's missed free throw as time expired:

    Wisconsin entered the game ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 and had a 3-0 record, though its victories came against Eastern Illinois, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Green Bay. 

    Marquette is the first significant test the Badgers have faced to this point. It was clear in Wisconsin's performance, as the team set season lows in points (65) and shot 37.5 percent overall, including 7-of-24 from three-point range. 

    The Golden Eagles were coming off a 70-62 loss against Oklahoma State on Tuesday. Head coach Steve Wojciechowski got his team back on track thanks to Lewis' career day. The freshman led the team with 18 points off the bench and grabbed eight rebounds, including the biggest one of the game in the final second.

    Friday's victory is Marquette's first time knocking off a team ranked in the AP Top Five during the regular season since Jan. 24, 2017 (No. 1 Villanova). 

    Wisconsin joins Villanova and Illinois as Top Five teams to lose through the first two weeks of the men's college basketball season. Illinois was beaten by No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday, while Villanova, which opened the season ranked No. 3, was upset by Virginia Tech on Nov. 28. 

    The Badgers will look to turn things around Wednesday at home against Louisville. Marquette will host Green Bay on Tuesday.       

