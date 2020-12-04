Donovan Mitchell, Family Donate $12M to Greenwich Country Day School

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and his family have pledged to donate $12 million to the elementary school he attended as a child.

Greenwich Country Day School in Connecticut confirmed the donation from Mitchell, his mother Nicole and his sister Jordan on Friday:

"Mitchell, a champion of education and of providing access to the best possible education for children from all backgrounds and from under-served neighborhoods, is excited to create the Mitchell Family Scholarship Fund. This program will help GCDS remain a leader in providing need-based aid for students in grades Nursery through 12. Additionally, Donovan and Nicole are pleased to announce the Nicole Mitchell Faculty Support Fund. This monetary award will be made yearly at the opening faculty meeting and will be given to a teacher in each division (4) in the school who have been at GCDS for at least 3 years, and have demonstrated the 'passion, enthusiasm, optimism, and love for children always shown by Nicole Mitchell.'"

The school's announcement noted that Donovan and Jordan are alums, while Nicole taught at the school from 2007-19.

The Jazz All-Star tweeted about the donation after Greenwich Country Day School thanked him:



Video Play Button Videos you might like

The New York native graduated from GCDS in 2012. The guard went on to attend Canterbury School and then Brewster Academy, finishing as a 4-star recruit and the No. 29 prospect in the country. The 24-year-old played two years in college at the University of Louisville before entering the 2017 NBA draft.

Mitchell was selected No. 13 overall by the Jazz. He's established himself as the face of the franchise, having led them to three straight playoff appearances in each of his first three seasons.