TMZ: Paul Pierce Sued by Kenneth Johnson over Marijuana Warehouse Construction

Paul Pierce might be running a half-baked operation.

The former Boston Celtics star reportedly hired Kenneth Johnson to "design and develop a warehouse to cultivate cannabis from inception to completion" and allegedly agreed to pay him $10,000 per month, according to TMZ Sports.

But Johnson is suing Pierce for not making good on that amount, instead only paying him $4,000 a month and owing him $42,000 in unpaid wages along with unpaid overtime and more.

Per that report, Johnson said Pierce claimed "they couldn't afford the full rate until after there was product to be sold. Johnson claims things got worse from there... claiming Pierce and his company 'cut corners' and didn't even get the weed plants into the warehouse until late 2018."

Very unchill from Pierce if true. Really harshing those vibes.