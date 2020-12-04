    TMZ: Paul Pierce Sued by Kenneth Johnson over Marijuana Warehouse Construction

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2020

    Former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce attends the NBA basketball game between the Celtics and the Houston Rockets in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Paul Pierce might be running a half-baked operation. 

    The former Boston Celtics star reportedly hired Kenneth Johnson to "design and develop a warehouse to cultivate cannabis from inception to completion" and allegedly agreed to pay him $10,000 per month, according to TMZ Sports

    But Johnson is suing Pierce for not making good on that amount, instead only paying him $4,000 a month and owing him $42,000 in unpaid wages along with unpaid overtime and more.

    Per that report, Johnson said Pierce claimed "they couldn't afford the full rate until after there was product to be sold. Johnson claims things got worse from there... claiming Pierce and his company 'cut corners' and didn't even get the weed plants into the warehouse until late 2018."

    Very unchill from Pierce if true. Really harshing those vibes. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Westbrook Isn't Going to Change Now

      For this to work in Washington, @HughesNBA discusses why Beal will have to be the one to accommodate ➡️

      Westbrook Isn't Going to Change Now
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Westbrook Isn't Going to Change Now

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Schedule Released 🚨

      First half of the 2020-21 schedule is here 📲

      New NBA Schedule Released 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Schedule Released 🚨

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie Releases Statement 📝

      Nets star issues statement instead of talking to reporters to 'ensure that my message is conveyed properly'

      Kyrie Releases Statement 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Releases Statement 📝

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      KAT Lost 7 People to COVID-19

      Wolves star making 'all the moves necessary to keep [his family] alive' after seven relatives, including his mom, died

      KAT Lost 7 People to COVID-19
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KAT Lost 7 People to COVID-19

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report