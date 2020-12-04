    Heat's Bam Adebayo Says He's Trying to Change Basketball After New Contract

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 4, 2020

    FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) dunks during the second half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Adebayo and the Miami Heat are working on a contract extension, the team said Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, a deal that when finalized will likely guarantee him at least $168 million over the next six seasons and perhaps as much as $200 million in that span.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Miami Heat forward/center Bam Adebayo has placed some lofty expectations on his career—raising the bar higher than the five-year max extension he signed in the offseason would suggest.

    "I feel like I'm trying to change basketball," Adebayo told reporters Friday. "Being a center, being able to play both sides of the ball and being able to pass as well as I can, that's a difference-maker on a team, especially at the center spot, so it's respect at all levels."

    Adebayo's ascent was one of the most entertaining storylines last season, as he went from averaging 8.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 2018-19 to 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last season, just his third in the league. 

                       

