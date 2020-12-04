Heat's Bam Adebayo Says He's Trying to Change Basketball After New Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami Heat forward/center Bam Adebayo has placed some lofty expectations on his career—raising the bar higher than the five-year max extension he signed in the offseason would suggest.

"I feel like I'm trying to change basketball," Adebayo told reporters Friday. "Being a center, being able to play both sides of the ball and being able to pass as well as I can, that's a difference-maker on a team, especially at the center spot, so it's respect at all levels."

Adebayo's ascent was one of the most entertaining storylines last season, as he went from averaging 8.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 2018-19 to 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last season, just his third in the league.

