Browns' Myles Garrett on COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'I Was in Pain...It Kicked My Butt'

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has discussed the struggles he endured after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last month.

Garrett told reporters Friday: "I was in pain. It wasn't great." He added: "It kicked my butt. ... Now I'm back."

He said the virus inflicted him with a fever, achiness and the loss of his sense of smell, among other symptoms.

The 2017 No. 1 overall pick missed two games after testing positive for the coronavirus. Despite being without their best defensive player, the Browns won both games to improve to 8-3.

Garrett is having perhaps the best season of his career with 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He remains tied for third in the NFL in sacks this season behind T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers (11) and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams (10).

Garrett entered 2020 with double-digit sacks in two consecutive seasons, and the 2018 Pro Bowler is just a half-sack away from making it three in a row.

While COVID-19 took a lot out of Garrett, he expects to be at the top of his game when he returns to the lineup Sunday against the 8-3 Tennessee Titans: "I'm not here to make a cameo appearance or a second-rate arrival. I'm here to do the job that I was doing before. I don't think there will be any drop-off."

Garrett's play and status as an NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate are a big part of why Cleveland sits in a playoff spot in the AFC.

The Browns have already ensured their first non-losing season since 2007, and a win Sunday against Tennessee would go a long way toward getting them in position for their first playoff berth since 2002.

If Garrett resumes playing at the high level he did before testing positive for COVID-19, Cleveland could be a tough out come playoff time.