    NBA Officially Suspends Random Marijuana Testing for 2020-21 Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2020

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA training camps open around the league Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020,though on-court sessions will be limited to individual workouts and only for those players who have gotten three negative coronavirus test results back in the last few days. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The NBA announced Friday that it was suspending random marijuana testing for the upcoming 2020-21 season, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times

    "Due to the unusual circumstances in conjunction with the pandemic, we have agreed with the NBPA to suspend random testing for marijuana for the 2020-21 season and focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse," NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement.

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

