NBA Officially Suspends Random Marijuana Testing for 2020-21 Season

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA announced Friday that it was suspending random marijuana testing for the upcoming 2020-21 season, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

"Due to the unusual circumstances in conjunction with the pandemic, we have agreed with the NBPA to suspend random testing for marijuana for the 2020-21 season and focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse," NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

