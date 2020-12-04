Aaron Gordon Trade Rumors: T-Wolves, Several More Teams Called Magic About Star

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

There was quite a bit of movement in the NBA's abbreviated offseason, with trades, free agency and the draft all occurring in one week.

One of the players who didn't move but attracted plenty of suitors during that time was Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe:

"Several [teams]—maybe as many as 10, maybe more—called Orlando to express interest in trading for Gordon during the recent transaction period, sources said. Minnesota was one, sources said, and Gordon would fit there in a supporting role alongside high-volume playmakers and one of the greatest shooting bigs ever in Karl-Anthony Towns."

Gordon, 25, had a disappointing 2019-20 season, averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 43.7 percent from the field but just 30.8 percent from three.

As Lowe noted, Gordon has been miscast as a wing player in Orlando, when his true position appears to be as a power forward. Lowe would like to see him embrace a Draymond Green role on defense, anchoring that side of the floor as he has the ability to guard multiple positions.

And Gordon's poor perimeter shooting has limited his overall impact as well, hurting Orlando's floor spacing in the process.

"Because he's such a hard worker, I think it's going to happen," head coach Steve Clifford said of Gordon eventually improving his jumper. "Whether it's this year, next year, whatever, he's going to get to 37 percent or 38 percent on threes."

That would be huge for both Gordon and Orlando. Gordon will never be a truly dynamic wing scorer and facilitator, but if he could be Green on defense and a poor man's Blake Griffin on offense, he could be a special player nonetheless.

A number of NBA teams seem to think as much and believe in his potential. One of them is clearly the Magic, who decided to give it another go with their talented forward.