Chiefs' Le'Veon Bell Replies 'Set It Up' to Tweet Calling for Jake Paul Fight

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

YouTube personality Jake Paul moved to 2-0 in his boxing career after knocking out Nate Robinson on Saturday. And now, other professional athletes are throwing their names in the ring to challenge the 23-year-old.

Including Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell:

That follows Paul (foolishly) calling out Conor McGregor, saying his ultimate goal is to defeat the two-division UFC champion.

"I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor," he told Marc Raimondi of ESPN. "Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I'm already one of the biggest prizefighters, and there's only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer."

Yeah, good luck with that, boss. It's one thing to square off with athletes who made their name in a sport other than boxing. It's quite another to face one of the most fearsome strikers in MMA history.