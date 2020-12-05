Sting and AEW Gifted WWE the Blueprint for Creating Big Moments in Pandemic Era

All Elite Wrestling

AEW created an iconic moment that will stand the test of time on the December 2 episode of Dynamite.

The fact the above could apply to multiple big events from the show speak to just how historic it was. But none rank higher than the stunning, historic return of Sting to TNT—and it's something of a blueprint for other promotions like WWE to follow.

Lost in the shocker of a spectacle was the fact Sting's incredible AEW debut and return to TNT happened during the strange, audience-less era amid the ongoing pandemic.

Granted, the show wasn't 100 percent without fans, but the small legion of faithful that were there, while making a ton of noise, weren't able to replicate the major reaction a fully packed stadium would've given.

And it didn't matter. Not at all.

The lack of packed arenas is one of those things floated as a reason a promotion like WWE has kept things in something of a holding pattern for most of the year. During any normal year, WWE is prone to throwing out any number of part-timers and outright legends, tossing them into the main-event scene and otherwise in an effort to drum up interest in shows and pay-per-views.

Not this year. There hasn't been a big Brock Lesnar pop or a Goldberg return. No hint of The Rock, which might make more sense than ever with a heel Roman Reigns bullying and abusing the SmackDown roster while playing up a family storyline.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

And it has admittedly been very refreshing for most of the year. WWE used it as a way to spotlight Drew McIntyre and listen to fans by letting Reigns go heel and do his thing. The company hasn't needed Lesnars and Goldbergs.

But the Sting moment feels like it could be a turning point. Yeah, Lesnar showing up in an arena with zero fans and no piped-in crowd noise would be lame. His presence feasts off of the crowd in a symbiotic way.

But the same was true for Sting, a more mystical-styled character on the Undertaker side of the scale. That didn't much matter Wednesday night regardless of the exact number of fans and whether other noise was piped into the arena. It helps it got a major storytelling element to it—it was amazing to see him make his way around the ring to a talent representing each generation of wrestling, including the future.

The blueprint sounds so simple then, right? It's not worth getting into the semantics of whether a Rock or Brock is a bigger name than Sting. They will get massive reactions either way. And there are incredibly good stories to tell with either guy in these examples. Brock wants revenge on McIntyre or he wants a shot at Reigns, who is managed by Paul Heyman. Rock just wants Roman.

While WWE is staring down the barrel of a Royal Rumble and WrestleMania with limited and/or no fans at all, it is the promotion that suddenly did some amazing work with pre-taped cinematic matches. That even opened up the door for some older legends like 'Taker to put on some unforgettable classics, like his bout in a graveyard with AJ Styles.

So it's not like WWE is a stranger to getting creative with its back against the wall in this audience-less era. One cue or two from AEW and one could argue WWE can run with it even better. AEW nailed the moment for Sting, but we'll see where it goes from here with a 61-year-old Superstar. WWE can nail the moment and know it's getting something unforgettable in the ring with a Brock or other returning part-timer.

AEW did change the landscape of the wrestling business by securing a legend like Sting, of course, and deserves all the credit. But lurking in the background is the idea some creativity could go a long way in making the presence of part-timers for major events work brilliantly.

That's a testament to AEW's superb run as a promotion so far and why it has gained the following and respect it has. In this way, it will influence and move the industry forward through odd times as fans wait to see what WWE does as a sort of response while likely taking inspiration from Sting's return.