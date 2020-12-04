MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Entering 2020 Winter Meetings

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Entering 2020 Winter MeetingsDecember 4, 2020
Nothing ignites the burners of Major League Baseball's hot stove quite like the annual winter meetings.
Even though this year's event will be held in a virtual capacity, the dialogue will be the same and inevitably lead to some wheeling and dealing.
Considering the trade market features players as good or better than anyone available in free agency, swap season could be a big deal.
From an annual All-Star to a recent Cy Young winner, we have rounded up the latest rumors surrounding some of the best names on the market.
Reds Considering Substantial Upgrade at Shortstop
The Cincinnati Reds featured one of the league's weakest shortstop groups in 2020, registering the second-fewest wins above average at the position, per Baseball Reference. The club is hoping to turn that around in a big way, though.
The Reds are seeking "one starting shortstop" and aiming incredibly high to find one, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Among the options under consideration are blockbuster trades for Francisco Lindor or Trevor Story.
Lindor is a four-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger, while Story is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger. Each is also in the heart of his prime, as Lindor is only 27 and Story is 28.
Normally, these would be the type of talents that teams would want to keep far away from the trade market. But both are ticketed for 2021 free agency, and their incumbent clubs may not want to foot the bill. If a trade route emerges to either player, the Reds should pounce without a second thought.
There are other names available in free agency—Morosi mentioned Marcus Semien, Andrelton Simmons and Didi Gregorius as possibilities—but none moves the needle the way Lindor or Story could.
Padres Considering Several Big-Ticket Starters, Including Blake Snell
The San Diego Padres could rest on their laurels on the heels of their first playoff appearance since 2006. But with a roster seemingly ready to contend, they appear poised to position themselves for major success in 2021.
The first order of business might be covering the void created by Mike Clevinger having Tommy John surgery. Luckily, San Diego has several options to plug that hole.
The Padres have "spit-balled" the potential asking price for 2018 AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. They've also asked to be "kept apprised" of the market for free agent Trevor Bauer and had interest at the trade deadline in Lance Lynn.
With a championship-level offense in place—the Padres finished 2020 ranked third in runs scored and fourth in homers—the team might be one pitcher away from making a real run at the throne. Snell, Bauer and Lynn all have the arsenal to be that kind of impact addition.
Jean Segura Surfacing in Trade Talks
For teams who miss out on the top tier of shortstops, Jean Segura is emerging as a solid consolation prize.
The 30-year-old is being mentioned in trade talks, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. And the Toronto Blue Jays are one of the teams discussing Segura with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
Segura, a two-time All-Star, wasn't quite as productive over his two-season stint with the Phillies as he was during previous stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. But he remains an intriguing source of batting average, speed and some pop.
He's a career .285 hitter who's put together five different seasons with double-digit homers and steals. His resume includes a 44-steal season (2013) and a 20-homer, 33-steal campaign (2016).
Enough time has passed that it would be foolish to expect that type of production, but the talent is real and he might have bargain potential if his declining stats have lowered his trade value enough.