MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Entering 2020 Winter Meetings

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Nothing ignites the burners of Major League Baseball's hot stove quite like the annual winter meetings.

Even though this year's event will be held in a virtual capacity, the dialogue will be the same and inevitably lead to some wheeling and dealing.

Considering the trade market features players as good or better than anyone available in free agency, swap season could be a big deal.

From an annual All-Star to a recent Cy Young winner, we have rounded up the latest rumors surrounding some of the best names on the market.