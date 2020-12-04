NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, Russell Westbrook Trade, Myles Turner

1 of 3

With coaches (Mike D'Antoni), executives (Daryl Morey) and teammates (Robert Covington, Russell Westbrook) all high-tailing it out of Houston, it's been fair to wonder whether James Harden would follow them to the exits.

At times, such a move has even seemed imminent. The three-time scoring champ and former MVP reportedly wants out, per Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle, and even has hand-picked the Brooklyn Nets as a preferred landing spot.

But the Rockets aren't ready to bail on Harden, and they're not entirely convinced he's ready to bolt, either.

"Many members of the Rockets' organization believe Harden doesn't actually want to leave, he just wants to win a title," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported. "The Rockets need to prove to Harden they're the franchise best suited to help him win one before his contract can expire in 2022."

Now, it's fair to question whether a trade for John Wall, who last suited up in Dec. 2018, qualifies as any type of needle-mover for Harden. But, remember, that's not the only move the Rockets made. They also brought in Christian Wood, DeMarcus Cousins and Sterling Brown. If those players hit and Wall returns to form, maybe Houston can make a deep playoff run yet.

It's a long shot, sure, but the Rockets seem willing to play this out before doing anything too dramatic.