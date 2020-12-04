NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, Russell Westbrook Trade, Myles Turner

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, Russell Westbrook Trade, Myles TurnerDecember 4, 2020
The NBA landscape continues to change shape ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 campaign.
The Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards were the latest clubs to shift tectonic plates around by finalizing the long-discussed swap of Russell Westbrook for John Wall.
The rumor mill supplied the latest details of that exchange, plus Houston's plans for James Harden and a possible Indiana Pacers big man on the move. Let's dive in.
Rockets Hoping to Win Back James Harden's Confidence
With coaches (Mike D'Antoni), executives (Daryl Morey) and teammates (Robert Covington, Russell Westbrook) all high-tailing it out of Houston, it's been fair to wonder whether James Harden would follow them to the exits.
At times, such a move has even seemed imminent. The three-time scoring champ and former MVP reportedly wants out, per Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle, and even has hand-picked the Brooklyn Nets as a preferred landing spot.
But the Rockets aren't ready to bail on Harden, and they're not entirely convinced he's ready to bolt, either.
"Many members of the Rockets' organization believe Harden doesn't actually want to leave, he just wants to win a title," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported. "The Rockets need to prove to Harden they're the franchise best suited to help him win one before his contract can expire in 2022."
Now, it's fair to question whether a trade for John Wall, who last suited up in Dec. 2018, qualifies as any type of needle-mover for Harden. But, remember, that's not the only move the Rockets made. They also brought in Christian Wood, DeMarcus Cousins and Sterling Brown. If those players hit and Wall returns to form, maybe Houston can make a deep playoff run yet.
It's a long shot, sure, but the Rockets seem willing to play this out before doing anything too dramatic.
Minimal to No Interest in Westbrook, Wall
When the Westbrook-for-Wall rumors first surfaced, they spawned a sense of inevitability almost immediately.
With both high-priced guards eyeing the exits, it was hard to envision scenarios that granted that request without simply swapping one for the other. The Rockets and Wizards checked other options, but this was effectively the only one on the table.
O'Connor classified interest in Westbrook as "limited," noting only the Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks as suitors. But the Hornets abandoned the chase once LaMelo Ball landed in their lap on draft night, and the Knicks' interest "eventually fizzled."
As for Wall, the Wizards basically heard crickets once they tried shopping him. "Any team that had even mild interest in acquiring him also wanted multiple draft picks as compensation," O'Connor reported.
For both Wall and Westbrook to change locales this offseason, this was likely the only way it could happen.
Several Teams Have Had Interest in Myles Turner
If there's such a thing as a traditional definition of an NBA unicorn, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner fits the bill.
He's an elite rim protector who's already claimed a shot-blocking title. He's also a career 35.7 percent three-point shooter who's averaged at least one triple per outing in each of the past two seasons.
That combination of skills makes him a relatively easy fit for most frontcourts, but Indiana might be among the few exceptions. The Pacers already have an All-Star center in Domantas Sabonis, and playing both requires using one out of position and asking them to do things they don't do best.
The Pacers have held onto Turner so far, but his days in the Circle City could be numbered. His name popped up in sign-and-trade talks that would have brought Gordon Hayward back to his native Indianapolis, and Turner has also generated "varying degrees of interest" from the Wizards, Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers, per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star.
It feels more of a matter of when not if Turner will be traded. The Pacers have already seen T.J. Warren hit his stride as a small-ball 4, but he'll be miscast as a wing as long as Turner and Sabonis are both on the roster. With most teams already having put the finishing touches on their 2020-21 rosters, Turner's trade market may not reheat before the trade deadline.