Jake Paul: 'I Am Dedicating My Life to Beating Conor McGregor' in Boxing Match

Jake Paul challenged Conor McGregor to a fight and you'll never believe what happened next.

Fresh off his knockout of Nate Robinson on Saturday night, the YouTube personality said he's setting his sights even higher—UFC superstar McGregor.

"I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor," Paul told Marc Raimondi of ESPN. "Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I'm already one of the biggest prizefighters, and there's only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer."

Pretty big words for someone who is now a whopping 2-0 in his professional fighting career. Especially about a two-division UFC champion like McGregor who has beaten some of the best fighters in the world and is famous for being a devastating striker.

The fact that McGregor didn't embarrass himself in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, who has never lost a professional boxing match, is reminder enough that Paul would have zero chance of ever beating McGregor in a fight.

We aren't talking about a 36-year-old former basketball player who was fighting professionally for the first time. We are talking about a fighting legend who has dedicated his life to mixed martial arts.

The only realistic chance Paul has of convincing McGregor to get in the ring is creating so much hype around the possibility of the fight—and beating more high-profile folks inside the ring—that the money becomes too much for McGregor to pass up.

"I want to fight a couple more people, I think, first," Paul told ESPN. "We're figuring that out. I want to prove to the world that, 'Yo, I'm gonna knock out all these fighters.' Conor McGregor can maybe be the final boss. If we were playing a video game, he could be the final boss. And then I'll probably retire after I beat McGregor."

"I want to bring MMA fighters into the boxing ring and embarrass them," the 23-year-old added.

Maybe then, and only then, would McGregor consider giving Paul the time of day. Even that feels like a long shot. Then again, it might be the easiest paycheck of McGregor's life.