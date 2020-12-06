Report: Colts QB Philip Rivers 'Will Likely Need Surgery' on Toe Injury in 2021

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers will likely require surgery after the season to repair a plantar plate rupture on his toe, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

He is still expected to start Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

The eight-time Pro Bowler hasn't missed a start since he was installed as the primary quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2006, the longest active streak in the league.

However, his durability came into question when Colts guard Quenton Nelson revealed that the 38-year-old is playing through "a really bad problem with his foot," per Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

Through 11 games with the Colts this season, Rivers has a 67.3 completion percentage, 2,978 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions, leading Indianapolis to a 7-4 record.

Without Rivers, the Colts will turn to Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. The 27-year-old had 2,942 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 60.9 completion percentage last season. He has appeared in six games this year, with two completions for 17 yards and nine carries for 14 yards and three scores.