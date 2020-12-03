NBA Reportedly Targeting March 25 for 2020-21 Trade Deadline

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

March Madness may not be limited to college basketball in 2021.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA plans on March 25 as the date for the 2020-21 season's trade deadline. What's more, the All-Star break will be scheduled from March 5-10.

Charania noted the league is also targeting April 9 as the deadline for players to be waived and eligible to make a postseason roster.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided a look at the entire tentative calendar:

These dates are just the latest updates for an NBA schedule that has been pushed back. The All-Star break and trade deadline are traditionally in February, but the season will not start until Dec. 22 and will feature just 72 games instead of the normal 82 after the 2019-20 delays and to allow for the season to finish before the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The NBA, like so many other sports leagues, paused its last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It eventually returned in a bubble-like environment at Walt Disney World Resort and played seeding games and the playoffs until the Los Angeles Lakers won the championship in October.

Playing the NBA Finals into October necessitated moving the start of the next season back, which led to the domino effect for these dates.

It should be noted that there will be no actual All-Star Game during the All-Star break. Charania previously reported the NBA postponed the traditional festivities, which were to be held in Indianapolis. The home of the Pacers will host the 2024 All-Star weekend.

For now, teams are focused on honing their rosters during a shortened offseason before a season that will feature a break from the traditional dates on the schedule.