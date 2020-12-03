    Kyle Kuzma Says His Agent, Lakers Have Discussed Contract Extension: 'We'll See'

    Jenna Ciccotelli
December 3, 2020

    The conversation between Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers regarding the forward's long-term future with the team still has had no conclusion, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

    McMenamin reported Thursday that Kuzma said his agent has been in contact with the team but did not have any details to provide.

    "We'll see," he said. 

    Kuzma is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and could hit free agency at the end of this season. 

    After the NBA draft, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said Kuzma's future would be discussed "when the time is right" and spoke highly of the Utah product, who was drafted No. 27 overall by the Lakers in 2017 (h/t Mike Trudell of SportsNet).

    But Ian Begley of SNY said Nov. 14 that "there isn't a consensus among decision-makers" regarding Kuzma.

    After playing as a starter in 2018-19, when he added 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 45.6 percent shooting, Kuzma returned to a bench role in 2019-20 to make way for the arrival of Anthony Davis. As a backup, Kuzma averaged just 12.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.0 minutes per game on a career-low 43.6 percent shooting. 

    Perhaps the best option for both sides would be to wait and see how the season goes before making any decisions, but Kuzma might struggle for significant playing time in Los Angeles this season since the defending champions brought back forwards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris. 

