Ranking the 5 Most Likely Landing Spots for Aaron Jones in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is one of the premier members of 2021 free agency and arguably the top player hitting the market at his position.

Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2017, has had another stellar season over nine appearances, and some might even suggest he's underutilized. He's rushed for 624 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry a year removed from 1,084 yards (4.6 YPC) and a league-best 16 rushing touchdowns over 16 games.

A complete back, Jones has also caught 33 or more passes in both seasons (and counting). Still, Jones has lost carries to Jamaal Williams and rookie second-rounder AJ Dillon, with Green Bay potentially ready to lose Jones.

And the market for Jones should be hot, conversations about paying running backs aside. Here's a look at teams with plenty of projected salary-cap space (via Spotrac) that should have an interest based on schematic fit, need and long-term plans.