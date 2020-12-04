B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 14

9 of 9

Jeff Swinger/Associated Press

Note: We typically put together the questions for the week on Monday afternoon. But when this colossal game was agreed upon Thursday morning, we threw up the bat signal for a quick response from all five experts.

David Kenyon

First of all, this is a spectacular matchup. Going on an immediate tangent, but the Group of Five (and independents) should intentionally plan a TBD late-season weekend for these showdowns every season. If you've heard athletic directors and administrators lament about the difficulty of adjusting schedules, 2020 has provided some evidence to the contrary. It's probably a big hassle! Lots of moving parts, no question about it. But look at the reward! This should happen every single year.

Specific to the game, I'm taking BYU. The CFP selection committee has twice pointed to Ohio State's "offensive firepower" as justification for ranking the Buckeyes higher than Texas A&M, yet BYU—a top-five team nationally in yards per game, yards per play, scoring offense, gains of 30-plus yards, etc.—doesn't get the same recognition. This is BYU's moment to unleash Zach Wilson, a likely top-five Heisman Trophy finisher, in the national spotlight. Coastal Carolina has a strong defense, but this BYU offense is electric. BYU wins 38-24.

Adam Kramer

First, this might be the only good thing to emerge from 2020. Second, let us take a moment to appreciate just how awesome this is. [Pauses a moment for awesomeness.]

Good. Now, with that out of the way, give me BYU. Coastal is a great team and more than capable of pulling this off. But Zach Wilson is the most impressive player on the field and a game-changer in pretty much any game in which he's involved. The circumstances are bizarre for both teams, although the outcome is magnificent for us. BYU 38, Coastal Carolina 24.

Kerry Miller

I thought I was excited for Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina. But when rumors began to circulate about the possibility of BYU replacing Liberty in this game, I basically lived out the full "Vince McMahon falling out of his chair in a state of euphoria" clip. This matchup is going to be fantastic, and with apologies and best wishes to Liberty, it's refreshing that 2020 finally threw us a nice curveball for a change.

As far a my prediction goes, I'm going to throw you a nice curveball, too: Coastal Carolina pulls off the upset. College GameDay is going to be in Conway, South Carolina. BYU went from not expecting to play a game to a late-notice, 2,000-mile trip to face an undefeated team. I do believe BYU is the better team, especially on defense. But I think those external factors give Coastal a slight edge. I also think it helps that the Chanticleers have faced (and defeated) better competition than BYU has. Give me Coastal Carolina 35-31 on a clutch, game-winning drive by Grayson McCall.

Joel Reuter

Aside from the stellar play of quarterback Zach Wilson, the biggest strength for BYU this season has been a run defense that is allowing just 88.4 yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry. That will be the key to victory against a Coastal Carolina team that leans heavily on the rushing attack, carrying the ball 43 times per game.

Expect the Cougars to build an early lead and force a few uncharacteristic mistakes from Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall en route to making a strong case for leapfrogging Cincinnati in the "Best Group of Five/Independent" debate. BYU 34, Coastal Carolina 24

Brad Shepard

College football is about championships, developing players for the pros and all the pageantry and tradition. But it's mostly about fun. It stinks for Liberty that the Flames are dealing with COVID-19 issues, but what a matchup we're getting as a result! Kudos to these gutsy teams for making it happen.

So how does it shake out? I've fallen in love with Zach Wilson, Dax Milne, Gunner Romney and that explosive Cougars offense. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina has been a revelation. Both offenses will score, but the Cougars will make one more defensive stop. Give me BYU 38-35 in an instant classic.