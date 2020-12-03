Report: Coastal Carolina to Play BYU After Liberty Game Canceled Amid COVID-19

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Following the cancellation of the scheduled football game between No. 18 Coastal Carolina and Liberty, Coastal Carolina will host No. 13 BYU instead Saturday, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated and Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

Dellenger added that the Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty game was called off because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Liberty program.

While that game would have pitted the 9-0 Chanticleers against the 9-1 Flames, Saturday's game will be a battle of unbeaten teams, as BYU owns a 9-0 mark.

Both the Chanticleers and Cougars have an uphill climb when it comes to receiving College Football Playoff consideration since they are both outside the top 10 of the CFP rankings despite their perfect records.

Saturday's game will essentially be an eliminator, with the loser falling out of contention and the winner still having some hope. In many ways, pivoting to Coastal Carolina vs. BYU was necessary if the non-Power 5 conferences want to bolster their chances of being represented in the CFP.

BYU and Coastal Carolina are the second- and third-highest-ranked teams outside the Power 5. Cincinnati, which owns an 8-0 mark, is ranked seventh. Saturday's game will undoubtedly mark the biggest test for both Coastal Carolina and BYU this season, and it promises to generate more interest than any non-Power 5 matchup in recent memory.

Both the Chanticleers and Cougars largely have stellar quarterback play to thank for the fact that they are undefeated and in the CFP mix.

For Coastal Carolina, freshman Grayson McCall has been highly efficient, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,747 yards with 20 touchdowns and just one interception. He has also rushed for 365 yards and five scores.

On the other side, the Cougars have a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in junior Zach Wilson under center. Wilson is completing 74.3 percent of his attempts for 2,724 yards, 26 touchdowns and two picks in addition to rushing for 191 yards and eight touchdowns.

Wilson has a chance to not only strengthen his Heisman candidacy with a strong performance and win over Coastal Carolina, but he could push the Cougars into the top 10 as well.

Since BYU is an independent with no conference championship game, Saturday's contest is essentially a title game.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina has two games remaining after Saturday's, including the Sun Belt Championship Game against one-loss Louisiana, meaning a win over BYU could put it on track for a 12-0 record.