Ravens' Willie Snead IV Calls JuJu Smith-Schuster 'Soft Az Hell' After IG Post

Willie Snead IV is apparently no fan of fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers' 19-14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Smith-Schuster posted a picture of his head-turning stiff arm of defensive back Tramon Williams with the caption "Imagine getting stiff arm'd 10 yards by a Tik Tok influencer."

Snead replied by saying "That boy soft az hell."

While Snead and the Ravens may feel that way, Smith-Schuster got the last laugh on the field with eight catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. It was an ugly game, but Pittsburgh improved to 11-0 and seized further control of the AFC North.

Baltimore, which finished with the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, is on the outside of the playoff picture at 6-5.