    Ravens' Willie Snead IV Calls JuJu Smith-Schuster 'Soft Az Hell' After IG Post

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2020
    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) tries to fend off Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tramon Williams after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    Don Wright/Associated Press

    Willie Snead IV is apparently no fan of fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    Following the Pittsburgh Steelers' 19-14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Smith-Schuster posted a picture of his head-turning stiff arm of defensive back Tramon Williams with the caption "Imagine getting stiff arm'd 10 yards by a Tik Tok influencer."

    Snead replied by saying "That boy soft az hell."

    While Snead and the Ravens may feel that way, Smith-Schuster got the last laugh on the field with eight catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. It was an ugly game, but Pittsburgh improved to 11-0 and seized further control of the AFC North.

    Baltimore, which finished with the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, is on the outside of the playoff picture at 6-5.

