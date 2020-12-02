Winners and Losers of Blockbuster Russell Westbrook-John Wall Trade

0 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

This is the only way it could have ended—both spiritually and financially.

In recent weeks, Russell Westbrook has made it known that he wants out of Houston, and John Wall no-commented rumors that he was ready to move on from Washington. Despite their All-Star pedigrees, both make too much money and have too many health concerns to have the kind of trade market they would have had five years ago.

There was nobody to trade them for but each other, which is exactly what the Wizards and Rockets did on Wednesday evening, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported.

This is Rashard Lewis for Gilbert Arenas, a decade later and hopefully with higher upside. Westbrook was awful in the Orlando bubble over the summer, after battling COVID-19 and a quad injury, but he had been playing some of the best basketball of his career with the Rockets before the league shut down in March. Wall hasn't played an NBA game in almost two calendar years because of a torn Achilles. Maybe both just needed a change of scenery.

There are a lot of angles to unpack with this trade, perhaps the biggest of what's been a jam-packed offseason less than a month out from the 2020-21 season tipping off.