    Jose Iglesias Traded to Angels from Orioles for Jean Pinto, Garrett Stallings

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 3, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Baltimore Orioles' Jose Iglesias (11) gets a fist bump after he scored during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Baltimore Orioles infielder Jose Iglesias is headed to the Los Angeles Angels, the Angels announced Wednesday.

    In exchange, the Orioles acquired two right-handed pitchers from L.A.—Jean Pinto and Garrett Stallings—according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

    Iglesias, who signed with the Orioles in free agency before last season, hit .373/.400/.556 in 142 at-bats over 39 games.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

