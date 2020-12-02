Jose Iglesias Traded to Angels from Orioles for Jean Pinto, Garrett Stallings

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jose Iglesias is headed to the Los Angeles Angels, the Angels announced Wednesday.

In exchange, the Orioles acquired two right-handed pitchers from L.A.—Jean Pinto and Garrett Stallings—according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Iglesias, who signed with the Orioles in free agency before last season, hit .373/.400/.556 in 142 at-bats over 39 games.

