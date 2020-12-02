    Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers Won vs. Ravens, 'But It Sure Doesn't Feel Like It'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2020

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) greets Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) after an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 19-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 11-0 on Wednesday, beating a depleted Baltimore Ravens team 19-14. But it was hardly a convincing win or feel-good effort from the Steelers, as Ben Roethlisberger opined after the game.

    "Obviously we won, but it sure doesn't feel like it," he told reporters.

    Roelisberger also called this stretch of the schedule the "mental warfare part of the season" and noted that pulling out an ugly win "speaks to the strength of the team. When we're disappointed after winning a football game, not many teams can have that feeling."

    Head coach Mike Tomlin was even more harsh in his assessment of the win.

    "To be bluntly honest, I'm really disappointed in our performance tonight," he told reporters. "It was junior varsity. In all three phases."

    He didn't stop there:

    Normally, there would be less doom-and-gloom from the Steelers after beating their hated rivals, especially given that the game was played in unique circumstances, having been originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night before a COVID-19 breakout in Baltimore's organization forced three postponements of the matchup. 

    On the other hand, Baltimore making things close late in the game despite being without star quarterback Lamar Jackson and several other key players likely added to Tomlin's ire. And the Steelers simply didn't play all that well. 

    To make matters worse, the team may be without pass-rusher Bud Dupree for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury on Wednesday afternoon:

    The Steelers are the only undefeated team in the NFL, at 11-0. Their win over Baltimore guaranteed that the 6-5 Ravens cannot win the division. The positives ultimately outweighed the negatives. 

    But Pittsburgh's goal is a Super Bowl title, and Roethlisberger and Tomlin have been around long enough to know that Wednesday's performance won't cut it come the postseason. 

