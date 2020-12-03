The Perfect Landing Spots for Biggest Names of 2020 MLB Free-Agent Class

0 of 9

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The MLB hot stove is slowly heating up.

The Atlanta Braves grabbed two pitchers off the free-agent market in recent weeks, signing Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly to one-year deals. Right-hander Mike Minor rejoined the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, and the Royals also filled a spot in the outfield Monday with Michael A. Taylor.

However, baseball's biggest free agents still remain unsigned.

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on MLB's revenue streams, this year's free-agent market may be tepid. Some teams won't be able to spend, which could make it difficult to keep up with teams like the New York Mets, whose new owner Steve Cohen is flush with cash and eager to build a contender.

Teams may opt not to go to arbitration with some high-level players, flooding the market with more free agents. MLB and the MLBPA still have not agreed on a formula for how arbitrators should view statistics from the 2020 season.

While we're waiting for the action to get fully underway, let's look at some of the best fits for the top free agents in the 2020 class.