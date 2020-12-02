Deshaun Watson: 'Very Important' for Texans to Sign Will Fuller to New Contract

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V is serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, but teammate Deshaun Watson wants the front office to look past it when the time comes to sign the 26-year-old to a new contract this offseason.

"That's very important," Watson said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Fuller is on a fifth-year option with the Texans and will hit free agency after this year.

In an Instagram post, Fuller, who has not made it through a full 16-game season in his five-year career, attributed his suspension to prescription medication that a "medical professional ... believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy."

"As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances," he wrote.

Fuller has tallied 879 yards and eight touchdowns on 53 catches this season and had his best game in his last outing before the suspension: a Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions when he had 171 yards and two touchdowns on six catches.

"We all love him," Watson said, via Wilson. "It's one slip-up and he got popped."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cornerback Bradley Roby was also suspended for the same length of time and same violation. He had 37 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery this season, the first of a new three-year, $31.5 million deal he signed last offseason.