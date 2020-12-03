George Kittle Talks 49ers, USAA, Recovery from Injury and More in B/R Exclusive

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

George Kittle wants to honor the military any way he can.

"I'm just such a fan because I don't think military members and their families get enough recognition and support," the San Francisco 49ers tight end told Bleacher Report. "I think the more that we can bring awareness to their platform and we can show them our love and our support and how thankful we are for their service, I think that goes a long way."

Kittle is taking his support of the armed forces to his cleats this year as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

The two-time Pro Bowler partnered with USAA to recognize the Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS) organization that provides care and resources to families who lost a military loved one.

His cleats, which were designed by Marcus Rivero, feature the logos of all five military branches, the TAPS logo, the LaMar family and Kittle's No. 85, as well as his uncle Pat Coen and friend Rico Hogan, who served in the Army National Guard and Navy, respectively.

The LaMar family holds a special importance to Kittle.

Army Sgt. Martin LaMar was a passionate 49ers fan before he was killed in action in 2011. Kittle honored his memory by taking members of his family to Super Bowl LIV to watch the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's always been an inspiration for me, especially because I have friends and family who are in the military," Kittle said when talking about his work to honor those in the service.

He explained the importance of the cause while unboxing the cleats as well:

"The design itself is for TAPS, which is an organization that I've been a huge fan of the past couple of years just by working with them at the Pro Bowl and interacting with them for the things that they do with military families that have lost loved ones in service," Kittle said. "It inspired me."

Unfortunately, Kittle will not be on the field with these cleats in the immediate future due to injury, which is part of a larger theme with the 49ers this year.

Last year's NFC champions entered the 2020 campaign with sky-high expectations but have been stricken by injuries that led to inconsistency.

Kittle, Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Jimmy Garoppolo, JaMycal Hasty, Richard Sherman, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Dee Ford, Brandon Aiyuk, Jimmie Ward, K'Waun Williams and Deebo Samuel are all among a longer list of players who have missed time this season.

San Francisco fell to 4-6 with a three-game losing streak with so many key players sidelined but defeated the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with Sherman, Deebo and Mostert back in the lineup.

Kittle mentioned how great it was to see that trio back on the field, especially since Sherman intercepted a pass, Mostert scored a touchdown and Samuel tallied 133 receiving yards.

"We have a great team out there, we have great coaches," Kittle said while looking ahead to the next game against the Buffalo Bills. "It's been difficult with some of the injuries we've had, but the guys have stepped up. Especially last week, it was really fun to see that … I think we're starting to roll a little bit, I'm excited to see what Monday night brings."

The 49ers are just one game out of the final NFC playoff spot at 5-6 but have to deal with another obstacle after Santa Clara County officials announced an order banning contact sports from Nov. 30 to at least Dec. 21 because of COVID-19 concerns.

That means Monday's game will be played at State Farm Stadium, which is the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was not happy about the restrictions:

"The team was in the air or taking off to go to L.A. to play the Rams, and I was just sitting at home and got that notification that everyone else did," Kittle said when asked about his reaction. "It is what it is, and we have to deal with it. It's just kind of the year and the way 2020 has gone. Our team is very good at adapting and overcoming adversity. I think we're going to deal with it, we're going to go to Arizona and have some fun and get some more wins under our belt."

One thing that would help the 49ers deal with it and make a late push is the return of the two-time Pro Bowler.

Kittle has not played since Nov. 1 because of a fractured foot but said he is eyeing a return this year.

"If I had it my way I would have tried to play this last game," he said. "My foot is getting better, not there yet. But I fully plan on coming out of this shadow and getting back out there on the football field."

Kittle's return would be quite the boost for a 49ers team that is still well within striking distance of a playoff spot.