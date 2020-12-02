Phillies Trade Rumors: Jean Segura Drawing Interest from Blue Jays, More Teams

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura reportedly is drawing trade interest from multiple teams across Major League Baseball, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman:

MLB Insider Robert Murray noted the Toronto Blue Jays are among the clubs discussing a move for the 30-year-old.

In two years with the Phillies, Segura has slashed .276/.329/.421 with 19 home runs and 85 RBI. He's under contract through the 2023 season with a club option after 2022. The Phillies are set to pay the shortstop $14.25 million per season each of the next two years.

It's unclear which other teams are looking at making a move for Segura, but there's been no shortage of interest in the Dominican for the better part of a decade.

After rising through the Los Angeles Angels organization, he was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2012, spending four seasons in Wisconsin before the Arizona Diamondbacks nabbed him in a 2016 offseason trade. Segura would be dealt to the Seattle Mariners the following November and joined the Phillies two years later.

Now it appears he could be on the move again as Philadelphia re-evaluates its roster just two years into the Bryce Harper era.

The landscape of the National League East has quickly shifted since 2019, with the Atlanta Braves becoming the division's dominant franchise shortly after the Washington Nationals won the World Series. With the Miami Marlins surging and the New York Mets ready to spend top dollar under new chairman Steve Cohen, the Phillies are at risk of falling to the bottom of the division.

With a playoff drought that goes back nine seasons—second-longest in MLB—Philadelphia is at a point where it must evaluate every option it has. Trading Segura is certainly one of them.