Best Booking Options for Sting Following Epic AEW Arrival

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Sting has arrived in All Elite Wrestling, and fans have every reason to be excited.

Before making his shocking return to wrestling on Wednesday night's Dynamite, The Icon was last seen making a quick cameo on a February 2019 episode of WWE Raw. Otherwise, he has largely laid low since being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2016 and announcing his retirement during his speech.

It was mere months earlier that Sting suffered a serious neck injury that effectively ended his career during a pay-per-view main event against Seth Rollins. Fans were of the belief that he would never be cleared by the company to compete again, though stranger things—such as Edge's recent return—have happened.

Sting made headlines earlier this year when Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc) reported that his merchandise had been removed from WWE Shop because he was no longer under any sort of contract with WWE. Of course, it wasn't until this week that he finally resurfaced on Dynamite and made an immediate impact by confronting a few of the promotion's top babyfaces.

It has since been made official that Sting is signed to a multi-year deal with AEW as a full-time performer. Although his role on Dynamite has yet to be defined, we should get a better idea of what the future holds for him when he speaks for the first time in AEW next week on Dynamite.

Until then, fans are left to speculate what his role will entail exactly and if an in-ring return is in the cards. These are the five best booking options for how AEW can properly utilize Sting going forward.