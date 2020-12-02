    Ja Morant Says He Played with 'Significant' Leg Injury: 'I Was in a Lot of Pain'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020

    Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) makes his way down the court during an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Ja Morant had a brilliant debut season for the Memphis Grizzlies, but the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year has revealed he ended the year in rough physical shape. 

    In a profile by Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Morant confirmed he played with a "significant upper leg injury" during the season restart in the bubble near Orlando, Florida. 

    "I will be honest now. I was in a lot of pain," he said. "But, I was trying to do whatever I could to help my team win. I wanted to make it to the playoffs, therefore I had to put my body on the line and fought with my teammates."

    In addition to his leg injury, Morant announced after Memphis' season ended with a 126-122 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in the play-in game that he played the last four games with a broken thumb. 

    "For the past four games, since the Raptors game, I was out there playing with a fractured thumb," he told reporters.

    There were indications that Morant wasn't completely right during the season restart. The 21-year-old did average 19.0 points, 9.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds in those eight games, but he only shot 39.4 percent from the field and 22.5 percent from three-point range. 

    In his first 59 games prior to the season being suspended on March 11, Morant connected on 49.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and 36.7 percent of his three-pointers. 

    Despite the late-season injuries, Morant emerged as a superstar in his rookie campaign. He led all first-year players with 7.3 assists per game and ranked second in scoring with 17.8 points per contest. 

