Maurkice Pouncey Placed on COVID-19 List by Steelers Ahead of Ravens Game

Maurkice Pouncey Placed on COVID-19 List by Steelers Ahead of Ravens GameDecember 2, 2020
Gary McCullough/Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has been placed on the NFL's COVID-19/reserve list, the team announced Wednesday.
The team also announced that "running back Wendell Smallwood and offensive lineman Anthony Coyle were elevated from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster as COVID-19 replacements."
