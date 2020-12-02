    Maurkice Pouncey Placed on COVID-19 List by Steelers Ahead of Ravens Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020

    Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has been placed on the NFL's COVID-19/reserve list, the team announced Wednesday. 

    The team also announced that "running back Wendell Smallwood and offensive lineman Anthony Coyle were elevated from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster as COVID-19 replacements."

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Goodell Not Planning Bubble

      NFL commissioner thinks ‘protocols are working’: ‘I don’t see us doing a bubble in the way the media is talking about’

      Goodell Not Planning Bubble
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goodell Not Planning Bubble

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens vs. Steelers Is Officially on

      Ravens vs. Steelers Is Officially on
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Ravens vs. Steelers Is Officially on

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Broncos Fine Their QBs

      Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles all fined by Denver for not wearing masks during a team meeting last week

      Broncos Fine Their QBs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Broncos Fine Their QBs

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      How Does DK's 2nd Year Stack Up Among All-Time Greats?

      We looked at where Seattle's breakout receiver stands compared to other legends after his Megatron comp ➡️

      How Does DK's 2nd Year Stack Up Among All-Time Greats?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      How Does DK's 2nd Year Stack Up Among All-Time Greats?

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report