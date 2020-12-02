Maurkice Pouncey Placed on COVID-19 List by Steelers Ahead of Ravens Game

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has been placed on the NFL's COVID-19/reserve list, the team announced Wednesday.

The team also announced that "running back Wendell Smallwood and offensive lineman Anthony Coyle were elevated from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster as COVID-19 replacements."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

