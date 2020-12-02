    Michigan's Game vs. Maryland Canceled Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    A small number of athletes' invited guests from Michigan and Wisconsin watch in an otherwise empty Michigan Stadium at the kickoff of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
    Tony Ding/Associated Press

    Michigan's scheduled game against Maryland on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the program. 

    The Wolverines confirmed the cancellation after Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the decision.

    On Monday, Michigan spokesman Dave Ablauf told Aaron McMann of MLive.com the team was going to hold virtual meetings "out of caution."

    McMann noted that Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters the decision to cancel in-person activities was "due to an increased number of presumptive positive cases that are awaiting confirmation."

    Per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Dec. 7 is the earliest date that Michigan can resume practicing. 

    "We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement, via Auerbach.

    With Saturday's game against Maryland officially canceled, the Wolverines' final game of the season at Ohio State on Dec. 12 remains up in the air at this point. 

    If the Michigan-Ohio State game is canceled, it will mark the first time since 1917 that "The Game" hasn't been played. 

     

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Manziel Discusses Offers for Impermissible Benefits During College Career

      Manziel Discusses Offers for Impermissible Benefits During College Career
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Manziel Discusses Offers for Impermissible Benefits During College Career

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Lou Holtz to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

      Lou Holtz to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Lou Holtz to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Ole Miss Pauses Activities

      Rebels cancel today's team activities after a 'small number' of positive COVID-19 tests within the program

      Ole Miss Pauses Activities
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ole Miss Pauses Activities

      The Clarion-Ledger
      via The Clarion-Ledger

      Todd McShay: Lawrence Is the Best Player in CFB 'And It's Not Even Close'

      Todd McShay: Lawrence Is the Best Player in CFB 'And It's Not Even Close'
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Todd McShay: Lawrence Is the Best Player in CFB 'And It's Not Even Close'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report