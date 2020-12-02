Michigan's Game vs. Maryland Canceled Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Michigan's scheduled game against Maryland on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Wolverines confirmed the cancellation after Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the decision.

On Monday, Michigan spokesman Dave Ablauf told Aaron McMann of MLive.com the team was going to hold virtual meetings "out of caution."

McMann noted that Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters the decision to cancel in-person activities was "due to an increased number of presumptive positive cases that are awaiting confirmation."

Per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Dec. 7 is the earliest date that Michigan can resume practicing.

"We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement, via Auerbach.

With Saturday's game against Maryland officially canceled, the Wolverines' final game of the season at Ohio State on Dec. 12 remains up in the air at this point.

If the Michigan-Ohio State game is canceled, it will mark the first time since 1917 that "The Game" hasn't been played.