Ravens vs. Steelers to Be Played Wednesday After Daily COVID-19 Testing

Wednesday afternoon's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will officially be played after both teams underwent COVID-19 testing earlier in the day, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy also tweeted that the game is on:

After multiple Ravens and Steelers players tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with players who did, the game was moved from Thanksgiving night to Sunday afternoon to Tuesday night and then finally to Wednesday.

The game will be played Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The news of Wednesday's game being played broke shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers placed center Maurkice Pouncey on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he won't be eligible to play.

Schefter also reported that the Ravens returned no new positive tests Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the Ravens had reported at least one positive test for 10 straight days, and they had 16 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins were eligible to come off the list Wednesday and play, but according to Rapoport, they are not expected to play and Gus Edwards will get the start at running back.

Other key players the Ravens will be without Wednesday include starting quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Willie Snead and linebackers Matthew Judon and Pernell McPhee. Veteran Robert Griffin III will start in Jackson's place.

The Steelers will also be without a few important players in addition to Pouncey, as running back James Conner, defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins are all on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Benny Snell Jr. is likely to get the start at running back in place of Conner, but Pittsburgh's offense shouldn't be impacted too much since quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is good to go, as are his top four wide receivers in Diontae Johnson, Juju Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and James Washington.

Wednesday's game is especially huge for the Ravens since they are outside the playoffs in the AFC at 6-4.

Meanwhile, the Steelers will look to keep their dreams of a perfect season alive, as they enter the game with a 10-0 record, making them the only undefeated team remaining in the league this year.