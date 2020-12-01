MLB Rumors: Padres Testing Waters for Trevor Bauer, Blake Snell

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

With Mike Clevinger set to miss the 2021 season, the San Diego Padres might be in the market for a starting pitcher.

The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported the Padres "have let the agent for Trevor Bauer know they'd like to be kept apprised as his market evolves." The front office has also weighed what kind of offer would make the Tampa Bay Rays part with Blake Snell.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.