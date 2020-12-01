    MLB Rumors: Padres Testing Waters for Trevor Bauer, Blake Snell

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020

    Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer reacts after recording a strikeout against Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The Reds won 6-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    With Mike Clevinger set to miss the 2021 season, the San Diego Padres might be in the market for a starting pitcher.

    The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported the Padres "have let the agent for Trevor Bauer know they'd like to be kept apprised as his market evolves." The front office has also weighed what kind of offer would make the Tampa Bay Rays part with Blake Snell.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

