Hawks' Trae Young Motivated to 'Change That Narrative That I Can't Win'

Nearly two years removed from a first-round exit in the NCAA tournament with Oklahoma and on the heels of the Atlanta Hawks' dismal 2019-20 season, point guard Trae Young indicated Tuesday that he has a goal for his third year in the NBA, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN:

"Obviously, it's shown up to this point we haven't won very many games, but my track record playing basketball, I've won my whole life. I took a team in college from not-supposed-to-make a tournament to top five in the country, top four in the country at one point, and led us to the tournament. It's more about, for me, how I can change that narrative that I can't win."

Young started in the All-Star Game last season and ranked second in assists (9.3) and fourth in points per game (29.6) for the year, but the Hawks struggled to a 20-47 record, the second worst in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks made a number of notable moves this offseason, highlighted by the addition of guards Bogdan Bogdanovic and Rajon Rondo and forward Danilo Gallinari. With the No. 6 pick in last month's NBA draft, the team also added USC forward Onyeka Okongwu.

Big man Clint Capela is also set to make his debut in Atlanta after being traded from the Houston Rockets in February after he injured his heel. He has not played in a game since Jan. 29, but he had "no restrictions" in minicamp in September, according to Kevin Chouinard of the team's official website.

"For me, it was important because I love to win," Young said of the additions. "I want to win. I know, obviously, you see we all want to win, and we all want to win now. It was exciting to see that ... We got some guys who are winning before. We got some guys that can help us win now. It'll be fun playing with this team."