    Antonio Brown's Civil Trial in Sexual Assault Case Scheduled for December 2021

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs a route against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte , N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    Antonio Brown's civil trial has been scheduled for Dec. 6-17, 2021, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, is suing him and seeking punitive damages after saying he sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her in 2018.

    Taylor says Brown exposed himself to her on one occasion and kissed her without her consent. On another occasion, she says he masturbated behind her and ejaculated on her back. On the third occasion, she says Brown forced her down on a mattress and raped her despite her protestations.

    A different woman, who said Brown commissioned her to paint a mural of him at his house in 2017, told Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated he made unwanted sexual advances toward her and at one point stood over her naked with only a small towel covering his genitals. She later told Klemko that Brown sent her threatening text messages after the initial story went public.

    The New England Patriots released Brown last season after SI published the second woman's allegations. He went unsigned to start this season and was suspended eight games for multiple violations of the NFL's personal-conduct policy, including him pleading no-contest to felony burglary with battery and two misdemeanor charges following an altercation with a moving truck driver in January.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him in late October. He's appeared in four games for the team.

