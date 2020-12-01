    Knicks' RJ Barrett Says He's Motivated by All-Rookie Snub: 'Bothered Me a Lot'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 1, 2020

    New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, March 6, 2020, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett has found his motivation ahead of his sophomore season in the NBA and it involves proving a lot of people wrong.  

    The Duke product told reporters on Tuesday he was irked after not making the All-Rookie First- or Second-Team last season despite averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game:

    "[It] bothers me a lot," Barrett said. "I'm not gonna lie. It bothered me a lot. I really don't understand why I wasn't on it, but it's motivation ... just prove myself even more."

    The No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft was instead beat out on the first-team by Ja Morant, Kendrick Nunn and Brandon Clarke while Tyler Herro, Terence Davis and Coby White were named second-team All-Rookie. 

    There's certainly a case to be made for Barrett over Herro as the Miami Heat rookie averaged 13.5 points per game, but Herro averaged 39 percent from three-point range while Barrett was a bit more inconsistent at 32 percent. 

    The Knicks guard received the most votes of any player to miss the cut with 61 points, including 10 first-team votes and 41 second-team submissions. Now he'll look to show the rest of the voters they made a mistake leaving him off their ballots. 

