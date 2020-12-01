Knicks' RJ Barrett Says He's Motivated by All-Rookie Snub: 'Bothered Me a Lot'

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett has found his motivation ahead of his sophomore season in the NBA and it involves proving a lot of people wrong.

The Duke product told reporters on Tuesday he was irked after not making the All-Rookie First- or Second-Team last season despite averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game:

"[It] bothers me a lot," Barrett said. "I'm not gonna lie. It bothered me a lot. I really don't understand why I wasn't on it, but it's motivation ... just prove myself even more."

The No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft was instead beat out on the first-team by Ja Morant, Kendrick Nunn and Brandon Clarke while Tyler Herro, Terence Davis and Coby White were named second-team All-Rookie.

There's certainly a case to be made for Barrett over Herro as the Miami Heat rookie averaged 13.5 points per game, but Herro averaged 39 percent from three-point range while Barrett was a bit more inconsistent at 32 percent.

The Knicks guard received the most votes of any player to miss the cut with 61 points, including 10 first-team votes and 41 second-team submissions. Now he'll look to show the rest of the voters they made a mistake leaving him off their ballots.