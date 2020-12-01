    Bob Stoops Assists Lincoln Riley with Coaching at Oklahoma Practice on Tuesday

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 1, 2020

    Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops is pictured during an NCAA college basketball game between Iowa State and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who led the Sooners to the national title in 2000, helped out at practice Tuesday as the team handles a COVID-19 outbreak that canceled last week's game against West Virginia and has "affected all parts of our program," coach Lincoln Riley said (h/t Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN). 

    Riley said the team has had a "contingency plan" with Stoops, who serves as "special assistant" to athletic director Joe Castiglione, all season. On Monday, the school's athletic department released data that showed 27 cases of the virus among athletes, with 13 staff members also affected, though these numbers were not specific to the football team.

    Riley was open to the possibility of Stoops joining the staff on the field during Saturday's game against Baylor.

    "We'll just have to see how the week plays out and what's available as far as the normal staff," Riley said. "But it's certainly a pretty darn good option to have."

    Stoops coached Oklahoma for 18 seasons before he retired in June 2017, amassing a 190-48 record with 10 Big 12 championships and 14 seasons of at least 10 wins.

